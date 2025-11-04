Situation clear, strong wave in favour of NDA, says BJP as first phase poll campaign ends in Bihar

Patna, Nov 4 As campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, the BJP asserted that there is a strong wave in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Rohan Gupta said: "The situation is clear — there is a wave in favour of the NDA. People see this election as a battle between good governance and misrule, between ‘Jungle Raj’ and development. The victory will be for progress and effective governance. The public has experienced 20 years of good governance and also witnessed the era of Jungle Raj; they have not forgotten that period. People understand that the ongoing wave of development under the NDA must continue. They will reject Jungle Raj and vote for stability and growth, ensuring an NDA victory."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said: "Today, the election campaigning will stop. It is clearly visible that the Mahagathbandhan has fallen far behind in the campaign. The Congress is not even contesting with its full strength, unlike the energy it had shown during the ‘Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra.’ The Congress seems to be working against the RJD, ensuring the Mahagathbandhan’s campaign has almost collapsed. On the other hand, the NDA has conducted an excellent and energetic campaign."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said: "The election campaign for 121 seats will conclude this evening. We are confident of achieving nearly 70 per cent of our target for a clear majority. In Bihar, it is NDA all the way — the wave is clearly visible at rallies addressed by the Prime Minister, our national president, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. People are enthusiastic and united in rejecting Tejashwi Yadav and the return of Jungle Raj."

Campaigning for the first phase will officially end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday across 121 assembly constituencies spread over 18 districts. Voting for this phase will take place on November 6 under tight security arrangements.

On the final day of campaigning, star campaigners and senior leaders of all major political alliances — including the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and other parties — will make their last-ditch efforts to woo voters through rallies, public meetings, and roadshows.

