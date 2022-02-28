Situation worsening: Rahul Gandhi shares plight of stranded Indian students in Ukraine

Rahul Gandhi has levelled serious allegaions against the Modi against amidst the ongoing situation of Indian students in Ukraine. Sharing a video of a student stranded in Ukraine, the Wayanad MP tweeted, “Conditions of Indians stranded in Ukraine are worsening. Yet, GOI is not taking effective steps to bring them home. As usual, PM is MIA (missing in action).”In the video, the student can be seen sharing the name of an official who allegedly works at the Indian embassy.

The students alleged that the official kept “rejecting call” even after they shared videos of girls being allegedly beaten at the Romanian border. “They are completely ignoring us,” the student said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi also shared the same video and criticised the government on its efforts over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. “By not taking the right decision at the right time, more than 15,000 students are still stuck in the battlefield amid huge chaos. Their safe return by taking concrete strategic and diplomatic action is not a favour but our responsibility. Opportunity should not be found in every disaster,” the BJP MP tweeted. The union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.



