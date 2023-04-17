Six held for stabbing youth to death near Khan Market in Delhi

New Delhi, April 17 Delhi Police on Monday apprehended six persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the brutal murder of a 19-year-old youth near the Khan Market on Sunday evening.

The victim, who was identified as Akash, was attacked on the road in front of the Lokanayak Bhawan at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, a police officer said.

The assailants stabbed Akash multiple times and even left the weapon on the upper right side of his abdomen. Local residents found Akash in a critical condition and rushed him to the RML Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Pranav Tayal, said that teams from four police stations Tughlak Road, Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Tilak Marg conducted raids across at various locations in Delhi and arrested the suspects within eight hours of the commission of offence using human intelligence and technical surveillance.

The accused have been identified as Karan Rai (21), Vishal alias Gabru (20), Saurav (19), Ankit (20), Gaurav alias Golu (21) and one juvenile.

On interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused had a long-standing personal enmity with the victim and his friends from his school days.

"The group was assembled at the behest of Karan and Gabru with the intention of beating the victim or any other member of his group," the DCP said.

