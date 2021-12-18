Six injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 18 Six people were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday morning.

According to police, a tempo traveller, carrying devotees, fell into a gorge after the driver lost control over the wheels near Khandli bridge.

The vehicle was en route to Rajouri town from Budhal at the time of the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor