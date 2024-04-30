Six killed, 30 injured after tourist bus overturns near TN's Yercaud

April 30, 2024

Chennai, April 30 Six people died while 30 others were injured in a road accident after a tourist bus overturned near Yercaud in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The accident occured when the driver of the bus, travelling from Yercaud to Salem, lost control while passing through a hairpin bend and the vehicle with 40 people onboard overturned.

More details on the incident are awaited.

--IANS

