Six killed, 30 injured after tourist bus overturns near TN's Yercaud
By IANS | Published: April 30, 2024 11:08 PM2024-04-30T23:08:05+5:302024-04-30T23:10:05+5:30
Chennai, April 30 Six people died while 30 others were injured in a road accident after a tourist bus overturned near Yercaud in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
The accident occured when the driver of the bus, travelling from Yercaud to Salem, lost control while passing through a hairpin bend and the vehicle with 40 people onboard overturned.
More details on the incident are awaited.
