Six killed as car collides with truck in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 14 Six people were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the accident took place on National Highway-58.

The victims were en route to Haridwar from Delhi when the incident occurred.

All the deceased are said to be residents of Shahdara.

Further details are awaited.

