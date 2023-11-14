Six killed as car collides with truck in UP
By IANS | Published: November 14, 2023 10:05 AM 2023-11-14T10:05:10+5:30 2023-11-14T10:10:03+5:30
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 14 Six people were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the accident took place on National Highway-58.
The victims were en route to Haridwar from Delhi when the incident occurred.
All the deceased are said to be residents of Shahdara.
Further details are awaited.
