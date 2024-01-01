Six killed, two injured after car hits road divider in Jharkhand

In Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, a tragic incident occurred as a car carrying eight individuals collided with a road divider near Circuit House Square in the Bistupur police station area around 5 am.

Six people lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in the accident. The car, designed for five passengers, struck both a road divider and a roadside pole. Sadly, five individuals died instantly, and the remaining three were rushed to a hospital.

6 people died in a road accident in Jamshedpur after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. A total of 8 people, all residents of Adityapur, were there in the car at the time of the accident. Five died on the spot while one died during the treatment. Two survivors are critically injured. Further investigation is underway, Jamshedpur Police said.

Regrettably, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while the two others are currently undergoing treatment. Further details on the incident are awaited.