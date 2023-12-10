Six labourers injured in bee attack in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki, Dec 10 Six labourers have been seriously injured in an attack by honeybees in the Sirauli Gauspur area under Bado Sarai police station limits of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.

The injured labourers are undergoing treatment at the hospital of Sirauli Gauspur and their conditions are stated to be stable.

Inspector in-charge of Bado Sarai police station, Prafull Kumar confirmed that some labourers were injured in the attack by a swarm of honeybees while constructing a boundary wall of residential premises of Sirauli Gauspur joint hospital.

A local, Akhilesh Kumar informed that the labourers were attacked when a beehive formed near the construction site was damaged as some kids threw stones on it. He said the swarm of honeybees attacked the labourers, sensing trouble.

He said the attack was such that the labourers were bitten by bees several times all over the body and they were severely injured.

--IANS

amita/dpb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor