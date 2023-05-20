Six of family drown in seawater in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], May 20 : At least six members of a family allegedly drowned in the seawater in the Bharuch city of Gujarat, police said late Friday night.

The incident took place at Dajej Beach in Bharuch when a family hailing from Muller Village had gone for a picnic.

Police said that two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

"Six members of a family of Muller village who went for a picnic on the Dahej beach of Bharuch have died due to drowning in the seawater. Two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital," Leena Patil, DSP, Bharuch said.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor