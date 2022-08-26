Six of family found dead in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 26 Six members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Balana village of Ambala in Haryana on Friday, police said.

They have been identified as Sangat Ram, wife Mahinder Kaur, son Sukhvinder Singh, his wife Rina, and their minor daughters Ashu and Jassi.

As per preliminary investigation, Sukhvinder poisoned the family before killing self by hanging.

The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital at Ambala City for a post-mortem examination.

