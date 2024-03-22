Six People Missing from Isha Foundation Since 2016: Tamil Nadu Police to Madras HC

Tamil Nadu Police informed the Madras High Court on Thursday, that six people have gone missing from Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore since 2016. The police submitted orally before a bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan. The probe into the missing cases was already ongoing.

The Bench noted the submission and instructed the police to provide a status report on the investigation by April 18, the next hearing date. The Court was considering a habeas corpus petition filed by Thirumalai, a resident of Tirunelveli district, seeking the production of his brother Ganesan.

Thirumalai had approached the Court after Ganesan, aged 46, went missing from the Isha Foundation in March last year. During the hearing, he informed the Court that despite his efforts to reach his brother over several days, he had no success. His inquiries with the Isha Foundation only revealed that his brother, an employee at the ashram, had been absent for two days. Subsequently, Thirumalai filed a police report and then approached the High Court.