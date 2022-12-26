Six shops gutted in UP fire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 26 Six scrap shops were burnt down after a fire broke out at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police circle in Kanpur.

Soon after the fire began on Sunday night, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

K.K. Singh, Fire Officer Kanpur said, "We received information about a fire at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area. We reached the spot and found that around 5-6 scrap shops have been damaged. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames."

The official spokesman said that no one was injured in the incident.

Further information on the matter was awaited.

