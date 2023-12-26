Six Workers Die After Brick Kiln Wall Collapse in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee

Six individuals lost their lives in a tragic incident as the wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Lahvauli village, Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred at around 7 am, when a section of the kiln's wall fell, trapping the workers beneath. Those injured were swiftly transported to the district hospital in Roorkee.

According to the reports, Haridwar Collector Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal and Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal promptly arrived at the scene. Authorities are actively clearing the debris with earthmovers to facilitate rescue operations.

“We received information at around 8.30 am that the wall of a brick kiln had collapsed in Lahboli village under Manglaur police station. At least six people have been confirmed dead, while several others have sustained injuries. They have been rushed to a hospital. SSP Pramendra Dobhal is at the spot,” the district police PRO said, Republic World quoted.

VIDEO | Six killed, several injured in wall collapse in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/tQkNw0zlT3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

This is breaking news, more details awaited...