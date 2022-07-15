Six-year-old daughter performs last rites of CRPF jawan who killed self

Jaipur, July 15 The last rites of CRPF Jawan Naresh Jat were performed by his six-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday, four days after he committed suicide.

Despite heavy rain, thousands of people attended the funeral.

Jat had locked himself up in his official quarters with his wife and daughter for 18 hours on Monday after being denied leave before shooting himself dead despite a hours-long attempt to stop him from taking the extreme step, the police had said.

Jat's family members have been protesting since July 11 demanding strict action against the officials concerned for abetment to suicide, and compensation for the family.

Four days after Jat committed suicide, his body was taken to his village after a consensus was built on the demands raised by his family and community members.

CRPF ADG Rashmi Shukla reached Jodhpur on Thursday and said that all the demands of the family have been accepted, adding that a court of inquiry will be ordered in the matter.

The demand to provide job to Jat's wife has also been accepted, Shukla said, adding that the force shall bear the responsibility of his daughter's education till 12th standard.

The post-mortem of Jat was conducted on July 11. However, his family members refused to take his body and staged a protest putting forth their demands, which included action against the concerned officers.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also demanded the formation of a commission so that such incidents are not repeated.

