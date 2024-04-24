Delhi Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested by Tuition Teacher’s Son in Sangam Vihar; Accused Arrested

New Delhi, April 24: A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The officials said that they had apprehended accused Hom Singh, 32, a resident of Sangam Vihar, in connection with the incident.

"On Tuesday, at around 5.30 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a sexual assault of a six-year-old girl was received at Sangam Vihar police station. The woman caller, also a resident of the same locality, reported that her daughter went for tuition on the next street as usual but came back earlier than usual," a senior police official said.



On questioning, the woman's daughter told her that the son of the tuition teacher disrobed and kissed her. "On the statement of the complainant, a case under Sections 354, 354-B, 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of the Pocso Act has been registered and investigation is underway," the official added.

