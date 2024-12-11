Siyaram Baba Dies At 94: Revered Hindu Saint Passes Away in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone

Spiritual leader Sant Siyaram Baba passed away on Wednesday morning at 94 following a short spell of illness.According to a Times of India report, the baba passed away at 6.10 am today at the Bhattyan village Ashram near the Narmada coast. His mortal remains have been kept for the last darshan.Officials said his last rites will be performed at 4 PM today, adding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is expected to be present.

Siyaram Baba was admitted to a private hospital in Sanawad a few days ago due to pneumonia. However, according to the report, he was discharged from there, and he returned to the Bhattyan Ashram under Kasrawad Tehsil, as he wished.Siyaram Baba was a 94-year-old ascetic and spiritual leader from Madhya Pradesh. He resided at the Bhatyan Ashram located on the banks of the Narmada River in Khargone district. Despite his limited formal education, Baba was known for his deep spiritual connection and his continuous recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, a revered Hindu scripture.

Siyaram Baba was known for his austere lifestyle, often wearing minimal clothing and withstanding extreme weather conditions without additional protection. It was believed that he had adapted his body to these harsh conditions through years of meditation and spiritual practice.Remarkably, he maintained a high degree of self-sufficiency, cooking his own meals and performing daily tasks on his own till the time he died.

