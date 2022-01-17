Slight dip in Covid daily tally as recoveries increase in Taj city

Agra, Jan 17 From 600 plus daily Covid cases for the past one week, the number of fresh infections have dropped to around 400, as the number of recoveries improved to 300 plus in the past 24 hours here, said the health officials on Monday.

The state health department has deployed additional teams of health workers to closely monitor the situation and mobilise youngsters to go for vaccine shots.

Doctors at the medical college said the success of the mass vaccination campaign is clearly discernible as the number of patients being hospitalised is significantly low. The slight relief should give a fillip to political activities, as scores of candidates are planning to file their nominations at the Agra Collectorate from Monday.

The district administration has issued fresh guidelines to prevent crowding and stall all processions. The election commission observers are keeping a close watch on the prospective candidates.

