Small section of Karnataka voters impacted by Bajrang Dal issue: Congress survey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : With the promise of a possible ban on Bajrang Dal in its election mfesto being made a big election issue by BJP, the Congress has done an internal survey which says only a small section of people in Karnataka feel it is an election issue, party sources said.

They said according to the survey, only seven per cent of voters in Karnataka are even aware of what the issue is and "of this less than 10 per cent thought it was an election issue"

Congress sources did not give details of sample size, areas where it was done or the age group in which the survey was done.

The survey claimed that most of these voters "were anyway already BJP voters" and "anti-BJP voter consolidation for the Congress on this issue is much higher".

Party sources said the survey said in only four seats in coastal areas, there may be 1000-1500 votes loss because of the issue and the candidates there "have been informed to work harder to gain that back".

Congress sources said while the BJP is focusing on this issue, the party is focusing "on delivering five guarantee cards in focused 90 seats to ensure a majority for the party".

The Congress mfesto says the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations," the mfesto said.

The BJP has made Congress move to name Bajrang Dal along with PFI a big election issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Congress has decided "to lock up" Bajrang Bali devotees and urging voters to chant 'Jai Bajrangbali' to punish those who have "abuse culture".

