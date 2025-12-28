Smog blankets Delhi as city records AQI of 391

New Delhi, Dec 28 Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning as several parts of the national capital woke up under a thick layer of smog, once again highlighting the city's persistent pollution woes.

While Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered on the edge of the 'very poor' category, neighbouring Noida recorded 'severe' air quality, with the AQI touching 415.

According to data from the Sameer app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI stood at 391 as of 6:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Out of the 39 active air quality monitoring stations in the city, from a total of 40, as many as 20 stations recorded air quality in the "severe" category.

Among the worst-affected areas were Anand Vihar, which recorded an AQI of 445, Shadipur at 443, Jahangirpuri at 430, Chandni Chowk at 415, and Wazirpur at 443.

Other areas, such as ITO, recorded an AQI of 402, while NSIT Dwarka stood relatively better at 214.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 51 and 100 is considered 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and readings above 400 fall in the 'severe' category.

On Saturday, air quality in the national capital had slipped into the 'severe' bracket. The AQI was recorded at 385, categorised as 'very poor', at 4 p.m., according to official bulletins. Pollution levels continued to worsen through the day, rising to 390 by 6 p.m. and reaching 391 by 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Sunday morning in Delhi, warning of dense fog and cold wave-like conditions across the region.

Meteorological experts have cautioned that pollution levels are likely to remain elevated over the next few days due to a series of western disturbances expected to impact north India.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the weather department has reiterated its yellow alert, cautioning residents about moderate to dense fog across Delhi and adjoining areas.

