Smog eases slightly in Delhi but several areas continue to reel under severe air quality

New Delhi, Dec 16 Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced marginal relief on Tuesday as weather conditions led to a slight improvement in air quality and visibility. The change came after north-westerly surface winds helped disperse the thick fog and haze that had blanketed the region a day earlier.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to the 'very poor' category, registering 381 on Tuesday, compared to 'severe' levels recorded on Monday. Stronger wind movement during the morning hours reduced fog density, resulting in clearer conditions across several areas, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. However, the respite remained limited, with around eight air quality monitoring stations in the national capital still reporting 'severe' pollution levels.

Wazirpur was the worst-affected area in terms of pollution levels, with an AQI reading of 434. It was followed closely by Jahangirpuri, with AQI levels of 430. A few other areas, such as Mundka, Delhi Technical University (DTU), and Nehru Nagar monitoring centres, also showed ‘severe’ levels between 424 and 420.

Delhi had witnessed its most polluted day of the winter season on Sunday, when the AQI surged to 461. Pollution levels remained alarmingly high on Monday as well, with the AQI recorded at 427, highlighting the persistent nature of the crisis.

The hazardous air quality has also disrupted air travel. On Monday, poor visibility caused by dense toxic haze led to the cancellation of at least 228 flights at Delhi Airport, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals. In addition, five flights were diverted to other destinations due to unsafe landing conditions.

As per India’s air quality classification, AQI values between 101 and 200 are considered 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and readings above 400 fall under the 'severe' category. The health implications of such pollution levels are grave. The Centre recently informed Parliament that more than two lakh cases of acute respiratory illnesses were reported in six government hospitals in Delhi between 2022 and 2024 amid rising pollution.

In response to the worsening air, the Delhi government directed schools to shift classes up to Grade 5 to online mode from Monday. The Delhi High Court also advised lawyers and litigants to opt for virtual hearings in matters listed before it and district courts, considering the prevailing environmental conditions.

Health studies continue to underscore the long-term dangers of air pollution. A 2024 study published in The Lancet estimated that prolonged exposure to polluted air contributes to approximately 1.5 million additional deaths annually in India. Similarly, the 2025 Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report by the University of Chicago identified air pollution as the country’s most serious health risk, reducing average life expectancy by 3.5 years.

The report further stated that 46 per cent of India’s population lives in regions exceeding national PM2.5 limits, with Delhi-NCR among the worst affected. Residents of the region face an estimated reduction of 4.74 years in life expectancy.

Globally, air pollution remains the second biggest risk factor for premature death, accounting for nearly 7.9 million deaths worldwide in 2023, according to the State of Global Air Report 2025.

