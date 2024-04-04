Smriti Irani Alleges Rahul Gandhi Taking Support From Banned Outfit Popular Front of India

Union Minister Smriti Irani strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of seeking support from leaders associated with the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI). This statement followed a massive roadshow in collaboration with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, prior to his nomination on Thursday, in Wayanad.

On Thursday, K Surendran officially submitted his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. I am shocked after coming here to Wayanad that even after the ban of a terror outfit like PFI, Rahul Gandhi is taking support from PFI's political leadership. Every candidate before filing his nomination needs to swear by an Oath of Allegiance to the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi falsified his oath to the Indian Constitution when he took support from the political leadership of the PFI for his elections, said Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, Muslim League flags were hidden in the Congress party nomination rally yesterday indicating that either Rahul Gandhi is ashamed of getting support from the Muslim League or when he visits North India and visits temples, he will not be able to hide his association with the Muslim League.

