Snatching incident leaves woman injured in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Feb 12 Delhi Police has arrested two people involved in a snatching incident in Shahdara district which had left a woman grievously injured.

The accused were identified as Manish, alias Rishi, and Mohit Gupta, alias Kikky, both residents of Patparganj in Delhi.

Of the two accused, Manish was found as a habitual and full time robber with 106 previous involvements of snatching.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. on February 7, when the complainant alongwith her sister-in-law was going on an e-rikshaw to attend a marriage function.

While they were about to alight, the accused duo, riding a high-speed motorcycle tried to snatch her handbag.

When the victim resisted and held her purse firmly, the pillion rider pulled it forcefully throwing the woman away from the e-rickshaw. She fell down and sustained serious injuries on head.

"Unfortunately, the victim woman is still critical," Joint Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma told .

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that after the incident, they had registered the case under sections 308, 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

During probe a police team scanned over 500 CCTV cameras over a stretch of 70 Km.

