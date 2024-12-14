Snowfall in Shimla Brings Tourists to the Queen of Hills for an Unforgettable Winter Vacation (Watch Video)

Tourists are flocking to Shimla, the picturesque capital of Himachal Pradesh, which has become a popular weekend destination. Known as the "Queen of Hills," Shimla is drawing visitors from across India, eager to experience its winter charm, including snowfall.

Shimla’s allure lies not only in its natural beauty but also in its ability to offer an escape from the routine. With promises of snow, vibrant markets, and exciting excursions, December is shaping up to be a lucrative month for the town’s tourism sector.

Snowflakes gracefully kiss the feet of the magnificent Hanuman statue at Jakhoo Temple in #Shimla! ❄️✨ A breathtaking sight that enhances the temple's divine aura. Incredible, isn’t it? #WinterWonderland#snowfall#Divinepic.twitter.com/UhGdTbnBgY — Vikrant Sahu (Retd ) (@ColVikrantSahu) December 12, 2024

Currently, there is no snowfall in Shimla. The weather is clear with a temperature of 11°C (52°F) and no precipitation reported. The forecast for the next few days shows sunny conditions, with overcast weather expected on Sunday, December 15, 2024.