Soaring Higher: Omicron a concern but unlikely to hinder aviation's 2022 flight (Outlook 2022)

New Delhi, Dec 28 India's aviation sector is expected to maintain its high growth altitude in 2022 on a year-on-year basis, despite fears triggered by the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Accordingly, the domestic passenger traffic is expected to inch even closer to the pre-Covid levels, whereas the Omicron variant, while remaining a major concern, might not substantially impact operations.

Lately, passenger traffic has witnessed a strong month-on-month recovery with 10.5 million being carried in November 2021 as compared to 12.3 mn passenger carried in February 2020

