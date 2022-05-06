Social media group warns Muslim women over removing burqa, taking selfies; police monitors threat

A social media group claiming itself as the protector of Muslim rights has said that women wearing burqas in public spaces are not to open them and take selfies, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The social media group has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police.

"We are being watchful about it," said the Police Commissioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

