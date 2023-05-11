Soldier dies in accidental fire in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 11 A soldier was killed on Thursday in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Soldier dies in accidental fire in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 11 A soldier was killed on Thursday in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police sources said Lance Naik Jasbir Singh of the local Army unit posted near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar area of Poonch district was injured in the fire from his own weapon.

