Soldier dies in shed collapse in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 24 An soldier died after coming under a shed, that collapsed due to snow, inside the Badami Bagh cantonment area in Srinagar.

Sources said a soldier of field ordnance depot was standing beside a shed when its roof collapsed, leaving him injured.

"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Sepoy Altaf Ahmed, a resident of Karnataka," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor