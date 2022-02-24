Soldier dies in shed collapse in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: February 24, 2022 03:45 PM2022-02-24T15:45:05+5:302022-02-24T16:00:15+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 24 An soldier died after coming under a shed, that collapsed due to snow, inside the ...
Srinagar, Feb 24 An soldier died after coming under a shed, that collapsed due to snow, inside the Badami Bagh cantonment area in Srinagar.
Sources said a soldier of field ordnance depot was standing beside a shed when its roof collapsed, leaving him injured.
"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Sepoy Altaf Ahmed, a resident of Karnataka," a source said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app