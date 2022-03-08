Soldier goes missing from J&K's Budgam district

Srinagar, March 8 A soldier of J&K Light infantry (JAKLI) regiment has gone missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

He has been reported missing from Monday evening.

Police sources said, "An army soldier of JAKLI identified as Sameer Ahmad Malla, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malla, resident of Lokripora Khag area in Budgam district is missing since Monday evening from his native village.

"The soldier was on leave and is posted in Jammu."

Further details are awaited

