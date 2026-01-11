Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Somnath (Gujarat), Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who made significant efforts in the restoration of the Somnath Temple following Independence.

He also paid floral tributes to the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the temple.

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' serves as a tribute to the temple's enduring legacy as a symbol of India's civilisational courage, spiritual strength, and repeated reconstruction despite centuries of invasions. The event highlights the sacrifices of countless devotees who defended the shrine, ensuring its revival time and again. 2026 marks the thousand years since the Somnath Temple was first attacked by the invaders in January 1026.

This year also marks 75 years since the modern reconstruction of the temple, inaugurated in 1951 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, following efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.

Earlier, in a blog post, the Prime Minister mentioned that the sacred responsibility of rebuilding Somnath Temple, which was attacked by invaders in 1026, fell upon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He recalled the time when the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not supportive of the idea of rebuilding the Somnath Temple and did not want the top constitutional authorities to be associated with it.

PM Modi mentioned that Sardar Patel's visit to the site during Diwali in 1947 deeply moved him, leading to the decision to rebuild the temple at the same location.

"On May 11, 1951, a grand Somnath Temple was opened to devotees in the presence of Dr Rajendra Prasad," he said.

Despite Nehru's objections, Sardar Patel, K.M. Munshi (who led the construction efforts), and President Rajendra Prasad were strong proponents of the temple's restoration as a symbol of national pride. The temple was ultimately restored using money collected from public donations and not government funds.

PM Modi participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath Temple as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat on Sunday. He witnessed cultural performances from artists across the country.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple.

As the rhythm of the 'Damru', an instrument associated with Lord Shiva, filled the air, PM Modi was welcomed by large crowds lining the roads, eager to catch a glimpse of him.

People showered him with flowers and chanted "Modi-Modi" in excitement.

During the event, he took the 'Damrus' in both hands and played it, raising his arms and flicking his wrist.

Artists from Rajasthan, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat, and other regions performed as the Prime Minister continued along the yatra, greeting everyone he passed.

Artists participating in the 'Shaurya Yatra' expressed their enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi's visit and, speaking to IANS, said they were very excited to meet him.

The Prime Minister subsequently offered his prayers at the Somnath Temple.

Following this, a significant public event is scheduled at Sadbhavna Maidan, where the Prime Minister will address the audience.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Rajkot, where he will open the trade show and exhibition as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Marwari University.

He is also set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra.

Later, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar, where he will launch the Phase 2 route of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor