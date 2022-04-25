Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of K Sankaranarayanan, says 'loss to entire nation'

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of veteran Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan and said that his demise is a loss to the entire nation.

Gandhi said that he will be remembered for his services to Kerala as United Democratic Front (UDF) Convener and a "humane" Governor of several States.

Sankaranarayanan served as governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa as Governor.

"Deeply Saddened at the demise of veteran Congress leader and ex Governor K Sankaranarayananji. He will always be remembered for his services to Kerala as UDF Convener and a humane Governor of several States. His demise is a loss to the entire nation," Gandhi said.

Sankaranarayanan passed away on Sunday. He was 89. He breathed his last at his residence in Palakkad, Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences on the demise of Sankaranarayanan.

"Express heartfelt condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan. He upheld a Nehruvian and secular outlook. He was a people-oriented politician. As governor, minister and legislator he undertook people-friendly measures, and stood for development," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and many other leaders from different walks also expressed their condolences.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor