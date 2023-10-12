Sonia, Priyanka to attend DMK women conference on Saturday

Chennai, Oct 12 Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the Women’s Rights Conference organised by the DMK's women’s wing on Saturday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, CPI-M's Subhashini Ali and CPI leader Annie Raja will also be in attendance.

The conference, which is part of the centenary celebrations of late DMK leader M.Karunanidhi, will be presided by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Sonia Gandhi is also scheduled to make an address.

The conference will strongly register its opposition to the BJP government’s insincerity regarding the reservation for women also also take up the issue of the Centre's indifferent approach towards the Manipur situation.

Lack of employment, safety and other issues affecting women will also be addressed.

