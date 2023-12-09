Sought time from PM between Dec 18-20 to discuss 'pending' funds: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 9 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she had sought time for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi between December 18-20 in New Delhi to discuss pending funds under various centrally-sponsored schemes to the state government.

Speaking to media persons at Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in Darjeeling district, the chief minister said that she will be going to New Delhi to attend the meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on December 18.

"I will staying in the national capital till December 20. I have already written a letter seeking time from the Prime Minister between December 18 and December 20. If I get the appointment, it will be good. Else, we will have to decide over our next course of action," the chief minister said.

She alleged that West Bengal is the only state to which the Union government has stopped sending funds under all centrally- sponsored schemes.

"Still the state government here is somehow continuing with the schemes. The major schemes under which the flow of central funds has been stopped include MGNREGA, PMAY, NHM and PMGSY, among others. These are our legitimate dues," the chief minister said.

"Why Bengal is deprived of its legitimate dues when the other states are receiving the same. To discuss all the matters, I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor