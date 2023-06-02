South Central Railway opens helplines
By IANS | Published: June 2, 2023 11:36 PM2023-06-02T23:36:03+5:302023-06-03T00:00:08+5:30
Hyderabad, June 2 The South Central Railway (SCR) has opened the following helpline numbers in connection with the train accident at Bahanaga Bazar station of Balasore-Bhadrak section of Kharagpur Division in Odisha.
The numbers are:
South Central Railway headquarters, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040 - 27788516
Vijayawada Railway Station: Railway - 67055, BSNL - 0866 2576924
Rajahmundry Railway Station: Railway - 65395, 0883 - 2420541
Renigunta Railway Station: 9949198414.
Tirupati Railway Station: 7815915571
