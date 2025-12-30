South Central Railway to expand coverage of CCTV surveillance system

Hyderabad, Dec 30 South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone and advised Divisional Railway Managers to expand the coverage of the CCTV surveillance system.

Srivastava stated that the CCTV surveillance system will be effective and crucial in the prevention of miscreant activities. He advised the DRMs to expand the coverage of the CCTV surveillance system to have comprehensive and extensive monitoring of the safety and security at all strategic locations.

He also advised the divisional officers that all the stabled coaches are locked properly and safety measures are to be observed at railway premises, including station areas, yards and sidings.

The meeting was held a day after two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express caught fire at Yelamanchili railway station in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. A passenger died in the accident.

The meeting held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, was attended by Satya Prakash, Additional General Manager, SCR and Principal Heads of Departments. Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions (Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded) participated through video conference.

According to a statement from SCR, the safety meeting emphasised the importance of human observance in every safety system or equipment. The General Manager said that every safety system has some limitations, and as humans, we need to observe the correctness of the system. That involvement keeps train operations safe.

He stressed the need for timely communication to higher officials regarding any disruptions or unusual incidents during train operations or on the tracks. The meeting also stressed winter preparedness, and also on signal aspects and their working.

The General Manager advised to ensure the cleanliness of the coaches, lighting and air-conditioning to avoid complaints from the passengers and rail users.

He instructed officers and staff to conduct regular checks at level crossing gates, etc. He also reviewed on punctuality performance of trains across the zone.

He examined the division-wise punctuality statistics and instructed the Divisional Railway Managers to identify and monitor the trains which have lost punctuality and take appropriate measures to improve their punctuality.

