South India Faces Second Hottest April as East and Northeast See 51-Year Temperature High

South India experienced its second-hottest April on record in terms of maximum temperatures, while East and Northeast India saw the highest average mean temperature for the month in 51 years, as per data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). These findings highlight the prolonged period of intense heat observed across these regions in recent weeks.

In the past few days, three of India's major cities, namely Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai, have witnessed the breaking of heat records. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) monthly temperature data, the South as a whole registered an average maximum temperature of nearly 37.2 degrees Celsius throughout the month. This figure is second only to the 37.6 degrees Celsius recorded in April 2016, based on records dating back to 1901. Bengaluru, once renowned as the Garden City, experienced its hottest April on record, marked by 13 extremely hot days, including a stretch of six consecutive scorching days.

Eastern India has endured scorching April temperatures amidst an extended period of extreme weather. IMD data indicates that the average mean temperature in the region, including East and Northeast India, was the highest since 1973, with night temperatures hitting unprecedented levels for April. States like Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar have been particularly affected by the intense heat. Kolkata saw its highest April temperature ever at 43 degrees Celsius in Dum Dum, and nearly matched its all-time high of 43.9 degrees Celsius recorded almost a century ago in Alipore. This marked only the second instance of Kolkata experiencing temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius in April.

