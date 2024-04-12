SP announces two more Lok Sabha candidates in UP

Lucknow, April 12 The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced two more Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh, for the Kaushambhi and Kushinagar seats.

The party has named Pushpendra Saroj for the Kaushambhi seat and Ajay Pratap Singh for the Kushinagar seat.

