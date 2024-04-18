SP, BSP & Cong used to run riot policy, we run the policy of development: CM Yogi

Bulandshahr (UP), April 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that while SP, BSP and Congress used to run their governments on riot policy, the BJP runs it on the policy of development.

“BJP is necessary for faith, security and prosperity. People of SP, BSP and Congress are under curfew. During their rule, a curfew was imposed for months but today there is no curfew in the state. These people used to create chaos in the state by instigating riots. They used to run riot policy, we run the policy of development. In our government, the path of 'Ram-Ram' journey will remain open for the common people of the state and 'Ram Naam Satya' for the mafia criminals,” he said while addressing an election meeting in Bulandshahr.

The chief minister said that before 2014, terrorism was on the rise.

“Today, we all are in new India. People who witnessed the 2014 elections know what kind of India was at that time. They should tell the present generation and new voters that before that there was resentment and distrust among the people. Terrorism, Naxalism and separatism were becoming rampant in the country. Corruption was at its peak in all the institutions of the country. The youths were disappointed and the farmers were committing suicide,” he stated.

He said that in the past 10 years, people have seen a changing India. Problems like Naxalism and terrorism etc. have been solved.

“Congress gave the problem and the entire country including Jammu, was brought under the grip of terrorism. There were explosions every day, and innocent people died. Families were devastated, but Congress remained a spectator. Even once these people were not ready to speak against terrorism but today Article 370 has been abolished,” he said.

The chief minister further said that Asia's largest airport being built in Jewar is an example of development. Secunderabad and Jewar will benefit the most from this. He said that the economy of the country and the state has strengthened.

“We are going to provide a rapid rail facility. Metro is coming. Rail connectivity, the junction of the dedicated freight corridor in Dadri, the country's largest logistics centre is also going to be built here, where lakhs of jobs will be created,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also enumerated the development schemes and said that the Ayushman card has taken care of the health issues that people face.

He further said, “This election is between the family of selfishness and the family of PM Modi (India of 140 crore people).

People of SP, BSP and Congress cannot even think outside their families. Now there is a better environment for security investment. After 500 years, Ram Lalla got the opportunity to celebrate His birthday at His birthplace. You must have seen the consecration of Suryavanshi Ram with the tilak applied by the rays of Lord Surya. The entire Sanatan was glowing after seeing that aura.”

The chief minister gave the credit for the prosperity that India got to PM Narendra Modi and said that a development-oriented government will be possible only with lotus flower (BJP symbol).

