SP MP Sukhram Yadav dismisses speculation of crossover to BJP

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sukhram Singh Yadav has dismissed the speculation of his crossover to the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that he has "no thoughts as of now" to leave his party and will follow the directions of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The speculation started after he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday along with his son Mohit, who had recently joined the BJP. Last week, he also paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family.

"I'm an MP from Samajwadi Party. I'm one of the founding members who built the party. So, I've no thoughts as of now to leave the party. We follow the instruction of Mulayam Singh Yadav. We'll follow whatever he instructs," Yadav toldwhen asked about the speculation of crossover.

Praising the Prime Minister, the SP MP said that his works are discussed across the country and added that he went to express his gratitude.

"The Prime Minister's works are discussed across the country. So, I went to express my gratitude," Yadav said.

On his visit to the UP Chief Minister, the Member of Parliament said that he went to congratulate Yogi Adityanath for his second term as the Chief Minister after victory in recently-concluded Assembly polls.

"The Chief Minister won polls recently-his second consecutive. He broke the myth that those who go to Noida (to campaign) don't win. So, I went to congratulate," Yadav said.

On SP's performance in the Assembly elections, Yadav said that had the party not weakened it would have come back to power.

"Central leadership of the party didn't invite anyone (for the UP elections discussions). If you don't invite even an MP, don't discuss with them...Had the party not weakened it would have come back to power," he said.

Yadav became a Rajya Sabha MP in July 2016. He previously served as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 2004-2010.

( With inputs from ANI )

