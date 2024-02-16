SP warns of action against those who defy party whip in RS polls

Lucknow, Feb 16 Samajwadi Party leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav has warned of action against those who defy the party whip in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

He said on Thursday evening that members will have to show their vote and those who do not vote as per the party line, are liable to lose their membership in the Assembly.

Prof Yadav’s warning was clearly aimed at SP MLA and Apna Dal(K) leader, Pallavi Patel, who had voiced her opposition to the Samajwadi Party’s choice of candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to Prof Ram Gopal Yadav’s comment, Pallavi recalled that Mulayam Singh had criticized Ram Gopal when the battle for supremacy was at its peak within the Yadav clan. While responding to the allegations of some SP leaders that she was betraying the party, Pallavi said she has always seen Akhilesh Yadav as her elder brother and will never cross the line.

“But SP leaders should refrain from using words like betrayal for me,” she said.

On allegations that she wanted a ticket for her mother to the Rajya Sabha, she said even if she did, what was wrong in that.

The biennial polls are scheduled for February 27.

