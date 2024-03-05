Spanish Woman Gang-Raped in Jharkhand: Police Hands Over Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Victim’s Husband (Watch Video)

Jharkhand Police has provided Rs 10 lakhs in compensation to the husband of a Spanish woman who was reportedly subjected to a gang rape in Dumka on Friday. Per police reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Hansdiha police station while the Spanish woman was traveling from West Bengal to Nepal.

#WATCH | Spanish woman gang rape case | A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs handed over to the husband of the rape survivor, by Deputy Commissioner in Dumka, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/c2QU9QxWBQ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

We did a fast investigation and from the side of district administration, we are providing all the help to them (rape survivor and husband). Under the victim compensation scheme, we have given them Rs 10 lakh. We will try for a speedy trial and conviction of the accused," Anjaneyulu Dodde, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday.

The husband of the rape survivor expressed gratitude to the police for their prompt investigation. As per police statements, seven individuals are implicated in the case, with three already apprehended. Following their presentation in a local court on Sunday, they were remanded in judicial custody. The incident drew severe criticism from the BJP directed at the state government.