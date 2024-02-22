Special Court Denies Permission to Jharkhand Ex-CM Hemant Soren To Attend Budget Session

On Thursday, a special court in Ranchi rejected former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's request to attend the state Budget session starting on Friday. Soren, who was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case, had petitioned the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court for permission to join the budget session.

On February 15, Soren was transferred to the Birsa Munda Central Jail following the conclusion of his 13-day custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Previously, the court had granted Soren permission to take part in the assembly's trust vote on February 5.

The JMM, founded on February 4, 1972, at the Golf Ground in Dhanbad by Binod Bihari Mahto, AK Ray, and current party president Shibu Soren, has been a stalwart advocate for the interests of Jharkhand's indigenous communities. Shibu Soren, affectionately referred to as 'Guruji' by supporters and party members, traditionally attended such functions alongside his son, Hemant Soren.