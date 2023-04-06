Special PMLA court to frame charges against suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal on April 10

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 6 : Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act, court Ranchi deferred the framing of charges against suspended IAS Pooja Singhal to April 10, in a money laundering case on Wednesday.

"Today, a hearing happened on framing of charges. Now the charges will be framed on April 10 as it has been fixed as the next date," said Vishwajeet Mukherjee, Pooja Singhal's lawyer.

The court rejected her discharge petition on April 3 and fixed April 5 to frame the charges.

On Wednesday, the defence side sought time as they have a matter listed in Supreme Court on April 6. Upon hearing both sides, the court fixed the next date on April 10, for framing of charges.

In May, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

She was the second arrest in this case as ED already arrested Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar on May 7. ED recovered Rs 17.51 crore from the premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Pulse Hospital.

Singhal was arrested after ED got credible evidence of her connection with CA Suman Kumar.

Pooja Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor