Special Task Force recovers 2.5 kg heroin in Ludhiana, four held

Special Task Force (STF) Punjab recovered 2.5 kilograms of heroin and arrested four drug peddlers in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in charge of Ludhiana STF, said that the four accused were arrested on the basis of intelligence input.

"On the basis of a tip-off, the accused were caught by the STF near Golden Avenue located on Dhandhara Road, who was riding in a car," said Singh.

"The accused hold a long criminal record and were going to supply heroin," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor