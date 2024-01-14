Special UP Police cell to probe complaints against lawyers

Lucknow, Jan 14 On the directions of the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh Police have set up a dedicated cell to probe complaints against lawyers.

Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Upendra Agarwal said that an officer of sub-inspector rank would be heading the desk which had been made operational at a room in his office next to RALC (Rehabilitation and Artificial Limb Centre) of KGMU.

“We are also circulating the contact number of the cell,” he said. The officer said people could lodge their complaints without any fear or pressure.

“If a person has to report about any lawyer indulging in crime, he may also directly report about it in the cell,” Agarwal said.

Recently, an investigation by Lucknow police on the directions of the high court found that a total 15 lawyers were named in nine criminal cases filed since 2020 in the state capital. These charges included alleged involvement in property deals and land encroachment.

A division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice N.K. Johari had directed the state government to take stern action against such lawyers.

The court also asked the Bar Council of India to suggest ways to check such lawyers so that the dignity of the legal profession could be maintained.

The court also directed the commissioner of income tax (TDS), Lucknow, to submit a report on lawyers working as property dealers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor