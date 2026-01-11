Special voter registration camps today at 4,079 polling stations in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 11 Special voter registration and revision camps are being conducted on Sunday at all 4,079 polling stations across Chennai district as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of the electoral rolls, the Greater Chennai Corporation has announced.

According to an official statement, the exercise is being carried out in line with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure an accurate and inclusive electoral roll ahead of the upcoming elections.

As part of this process, the draft electoral roll for Chennai district was published on December 19, 2025. Following the publication of the draft roll, the period for filing claims and objections was fixed from December 19, 2025, to January 18, 2026. During this one-month window, eligible citizens are allowed to submit applications for inclusion, correction, or deletion of names in the electoral roll.

To facilitate easy access for voters, special camps were earlier organised at all polling stations on December 27 and 28, 2025, and again on January 3 and 4, 2026. These camps witnessed significant participation from the public.

In continuation of this effort, special camps were also held on Saturday, and authorities have now extended the initiative to Sunday, with camps functioning at all 4,079 polling stations across the district.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has urged citizens to make use of this opportunity, especially those whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll and those who have recently completed 18 years of age and are eligible to vote. Such applicants can submit Form 6 along with a declaration form to include their names in the electoral roll.

In addition, any voter whose name already appears in the electoral roll of a particular Assembly constituency can file objections using Form 7. This form can be used to oppose a proposed inclusion or to request the removal of an existing name from the voter list.

For voters seeking to update their details, applications for change of address, correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, replacement of the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC), and marking voters as persons with disabilities can be submitted through Form 8.

The election officials have emphasised that accurate voter data is crucial for the smooth conduct of elections and have appealed to all eligible citizens to verify their details and submit necessary applications within the stipulated deadline of January 18, 2026.

