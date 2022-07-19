Specially abled youth thrashed, burnt with hot iron at Dhanbad school

Dhanbad, July 19 A specially abled youth was brutally thrashed in a school for special children, named 'Jeevan' in Dhanbad. Dozens of injury marks were seen on his body. There were also burn marks as he was burnt with a hot iron.

The youth, named Badal Pathak, a resident of Asansol in West Bengal, was admitted here for better care by his family members about one and a half months ago. When the family members came to meet him, they burst into tears after seeing his condition. Badal also wept and narrated his ordeal.

Badal is 20 years old, but his mental condition is that of a 6-7 years old.

After the incident came to light, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh ordered the Social Welfare Officer and Child Welfare Committee to inquire into the matter.

Badal's family members have also complained to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). His father Praveen Pathak says that when he had admitted his mentally challenged son in the institution, he was told that his son would be better looked after. He paid Rs 3500 as admission fee and Rs 5000 per month for accommodation, food, training. He was then told that he could talk to his child through video conferencing every day, but whenever he called, it was postponed on some pretext or the other.

When they reached after one and a half months, they were shocked to see Badal's condition. Badal narrated his ordeal. He was locked in a room and beaten with a stick. He was also burnt with a hot iron. There were burn injuries on his legs and forehead.

When Badal's father questioned the principal of the school, he said that children become violent, then to calm them, they have to be beaten.

A 17-year-old special child named Gauri died in the same school three days ago. Blood was found oozing from her mouth and nose. The director of the organization A.K. Singh says that the girl died of brain haemorrhage. She was admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad, where she died during treatment. The Child Welfare Committee has sought a report from the institution on this incident. A postmortem report has also been demanded.

