Speeding BMW runs over civic employee in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 7 A civic employee was critically injured after he was hit by a speeding BMW in posh Banjara Hills neighbourhood here in the early hours of Friday.

Police suspect that the person driving the car was under the influence of alcohol.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the man on the two-wheeler being hit by the speeding SUV coming from the opposite direction. The man on the scooter had slowed down but the car rammed into his vehicle and dragged him for some distance before coming to a halt. The person who was driving the car escaped after the incident.

A passersby shifted injured G. Bala Chander Yadav to a hospital. A circle manager of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Yadav was on his way to duty when the incident occurred.

Banjara Hills police registered a case and launched a hunt for the person driving the SUV.

The incident came three days after a speeding car mowed down morning walkers in Bandlaguda Jagir on the city outskirts.

Two women were killed and two others were injured in the accident. Police have arrested a 19-year-old student who was driving the car. He along with his two friends was going to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday.

The horrific crash was captured on CCTV camera. The speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and lost control before hitting three women walking on the road. After throwing the three walkers off the ground, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

Another person was also injured. The person driving the car and other occupants escaped leaving behind the vehicle. The driver was later arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor