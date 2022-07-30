Speeding Mercedes mows down e-rickshaw driver in Noida

Noida, July 30 An e-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a speeding Mercedes here in the city after which the alleged driver of the car was arrested, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar (29), a resident of Sector 8, Noida.

The official said the incident took place on Friday between Sector 31 and 32 when the offending vehicle was going towards sector 63.

"On the way, the car met with an accident in which an e-rickshaw driver was critically injured," Station House Officer Manoj Kumar told .

The police official said the e-rickshaw driver was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (Mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and the alleged driver, who worked at an IT company, was arrested.

Further investigation is still underway, the official added.

