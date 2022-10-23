Speeding trains prove to be a jumbo problem for Assam's elephant population

Guwahati, Oct 23 The deaths of wild elephants caused by accidents with running trains are on the rise in Assam with eight elephants killed by trains since January this year and four of them alone in a little over a month.

According to reports, between 1990 and 2018, a total of 115 elephants died in Assam due to train hits.

Between 2012 and 2022, at least 30 elephants died in Assam in train mishaps while 55 died in West Bengal in similar incidents.

According to the latest census, India is home to 27,312 elephants and of them, Assam is home to 5,719 Asian elephants, the second largest elephant population in India after Karnataka

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor