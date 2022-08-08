SPO commits suicide in J&K

Jammu, Aug 8 A special police officer (SPO) killed himself with his service rifle on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Police sources said the victim, Gurmesh Singh of Gandol village, "died on the spot".

"An investigation has been started to ascertain the reason behind the SPO taking the extreme step," the sources added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor